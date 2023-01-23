Nancy Louise Rudolph

Nancy Louise Rudolph of Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 89.

Nancy was born in Bay Shore, N.Y., on July 30, 1933, to Carl Stein and Mary Howell Stein. She grew up in Sayville, N.Y., where she graduated from Sayville High School in 1951. Nancy was active in choral groups, won awards for her painting and participated in theater productions.

Nancy married Fred Rudolph, whom she met on a blind date, in 1954 and worked for North Fork Bank & Trust as a teller, retiring as a bank auditor. They moved to Mattituck, N.Y., where the couple welcomed four children as well as Nancy’s mother, Mary Stein, into their home. Nancy’s children remember her as a kind, witty and loving mother. Nancy served as president of the Episcopal Women’s group at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck.

The couple had a love for sailing; throughout the years they enjoyed cruising and racing and eventually retired onto their boat, sailing up and down the East Coast and the islands. Nancy also enjoyed painting, gardening, traveling abroad and singing in the church choir.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Fred Rudolph, leaving behind her children, Donna Rudolph, who passed away Jan. 6, 2023, Scott Rudolph, Jill Gwydir (John Govel) and Patty Johnson; and grandchildren Zachary Gwydir, John Govel, Jade Govel, Abigail Gwydir, Holly Gwydir, Matthew Johnson and Nicholas Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory are welcome. To donate, visit alz.org.

