North Fork Polar Bears to host ‘Splash for CAST’ in East Marion

The North Fork Polar Bears during a swim in March 2022. (Credit: Christopher Fenimore)

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Truman’s Beach in East Marion, the North Fork Polar Bears and anyone wanting to join them will plunge into the chilly winter water — no matter the weather — all for a good cause.

The North Fork Polar Bears are a group of over 80 members who participate in daily and weekly cold-water swims around the North Fork. Known for its wide array of health benefits, polar swimming is a popular practice around the world and the group says that these swims benefit the mind, body and spirit.

“For a lot of members, including myself, this started as a pandemic activity,” said North Fork Polar Bears member Megan McGinnis. “In the past year, [the group] has grown a lot and we wanted to do something for the community. CAST is such a great organization that we wanted to support.”

This event will raise funds for CAST. The organization, formerly Community Action Southold Town, has helped lower-income individuals meet their basic needs in Southold since 1965 and has recently expanded to Shelter Island. According to their mission statement, they aim to “promote self-sufficiency and provide a safety net for residents in need.” Tod Hart, a North Fork Polar Bear and longtime CAST supporter, originally proposed the idea.

“As the number of people seeking assistance continues to grow in our community, we are grateful to the North Fork Polar Bears,” said CAST executive director Cathy Demeroto. “We are happy to collaborate with such a great group of people who want to have some fun while giving back to their community.”

The Polar Bears encourage anyone to take part, no matter their experience with cold-water swimming. Registration levels are $25, $50 and $125 with differing incentives, such as T-shirts, hoodies and free drinks or ice cream. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Afterward those who participate can warm up with, hot cocoa, coffee, and fire pits.

For more information or to register, sponsor or donate, visit CASTPolarPlunge.givesmart.com.