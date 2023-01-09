Patricia Ann Ward

Patricia Ann Ward, a resident of Peconic Landing in Greenport, died Jan. 2, 2023, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 84.

Born Oct. 7, 1938, in Queens, she was the daughter of Clarence and Gertrude (Regan) Dunne. She graduated from Mary Louis Academy and earned degrees from Molloy College and Hofstra University.

Patricia married Vincent Noel Ward on April 19, 1958, at Holy Family Church in Fresh Meadows. She worked as a sixth- and fourth-grade teacher for the Bethpage school district for about 30 years. She also worked as a travel agent for Glantz Travel in Farmingdale for 10 years.

Her hobbies and interests included sewing and quilting, travel, jazz music and Broadway/show tunes (she loved North Fork Community Theatre) and mahjong. She was always in “teacher mode.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent, in 2011; her son, James P. Ward, in 2013; and her sister Eileen F. Slater in 1984. She is survived by her daughter, Kerry J. Strobl (Ronald) of Huntington; her sister Elizabeth “Bette” Carrano of Mendham, N.J.; and her granddaughter, Chelsea Marie Strobl (Thomas Hooker).

A funeral Mass took place Jan. 9 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. She was buried beside Vincent at Calverton National Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.