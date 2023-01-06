Police Blotter: Multiple DWI arrests in Southold last week

On Dec. 27, police conducted a traffic stop in Southold on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The driver, William Gremler, 63, of Mattituck was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He was taken to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

• Police arrested Juan Garcia-Villavicencio, 30, of Greenport on Dec. 31 for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report that his vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel. He was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested and transported to police headquarters for a morning arraignment.

• On Dec. 31, an officer stopped a car in Southold for failing to maintain its lane of travel and failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver, Sercan Senlikci, 31, of Greenport, was found to be intoxicated and transported to headquarters to await arraignment.

• An anonymous caller told police Sunday that an elderly woman was hitchhiking in front of the bus stop near Mattituck Marketplace on Main Road in Mattituck. An officer responded and the woman said she was trying to get a ride to Maureen’s Haven in Riverhead but there was no bus service on that day. The officer then drove her to an address in Riverhead.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.