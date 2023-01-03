Ralph Brown of Riverhead, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2022.

He was born in Mattituck, N.Y., on Nov. 10, 1929, to Joseph S. Brown and Mary (Gray) Brown.

At the age of 12, his sister, Estelle, led him to Christ and he was baptized at Nassau Point, Cutchogue, N.Y.

While teaching the adult Sunday school class at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, he met the love of his life, Mary L. Bates of Cutchogue. They were united in marriage on Nov. 22, 1964, at Unity Baptist Church and were blessed to raise six children.

Ralph dedicated his life to serving the Lord and was the spiritual leader for his family. He was ordained as a deacon at Unity Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Bassie McCain. The family later joined Centereach (N.Y.) Bible Church, where Ralph was ordained as an elder under the leadership of Pastor Arthur Sceviour. Ralph served on the board of elders for many years.

Ralph proudly served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954, during the Korean War. He attained the rank of sergeant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Ralph was employed for over 30 years at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, N.Y., where he began his career as a custodian. He retired in 1993 as a supervisor at the alternating gradient synchrotron, where he worked closely with the scientists on many experiments. He was a mentor to many who worked with him.

Ralph was predeceased by his siblings, Estelle Rollins, Lucille Gilliam, Mary Totten, Vivian Mack, John Brown, Joseph Brown and Leroy Brown.

Celebrating his life and cherishing his memory are his wife of 58 years, Mary L. Brown; four sons, Gregory (Iris) Bates of Goldsboro, N.C., Ralph Brown of Newhall, Calif., Timothy Brown of Greensboro, N.C., Michael Brown of Greenport, N.Y.; two daughters, Judith (Clarence) McCallum of LaPlata, Md., Jacqueline (Roger) Brown of Riverhead, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Marcus Brown, Shanai Brown, Iresha Bates, Gregory (Tierra) Bates Jr., Veronica McCallum and Tyrone McCallum; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, also at the funeral home, with a service at 11. Pastor Henry Faison will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

