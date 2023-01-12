Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 12, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by the Real Estate Report Inc., dated Nov. 4, 2022.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• William Baxter to Wyandanch Real Estate Corporation, 260 Griffing Street (1000-102-5-9.007) (V), $1,300,000 

• Christopher & Therese Kohart to Robert & Maribeth Farley, 1260 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.007) (R), $1,235,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Arthur & Paris Thalassinos to Albert & Josephine Patane, 4510 The Long Way (1000-30-2-92) (V), $476,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Christopher Brincat to Triskelion Aegan LLC, 207 Herricks Lane (600-48-1-10.010) (R), $675,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marratime Capital LLC to Rick & Diana Sellars, 515 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.032) (R), $2,399,981 

• William King to Thomas King, 955 Rosewood Drive (1000-113-2-6) (R), $305,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Aspen Creek Estates, Ltd. to Mauro & Julio Rojas, 38 A J Court (600-65-1-4.007) (R), $718,863 

• Silver Village Condominium LLC to Joseph Nappi, 40 Summerfield Lane North (600-45.01-1-40) (R), $462,342 

• Thomas Dannenberg to MRK & JPK Island Properties LLC, 26 Tyte Drive (600-111-1-10) (R), $207,500 

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Jennifer & Brenda Card to Mixie & Sherman Eddy, Barbara Eelans, 15 South Midway Road (700-19-1-39) (R), $990,000 

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• White 456 LLC to County of Suffolk, Town of Shelter Island, Artists Lane (700-22-2-5.011) (V), $4,250,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Terence F Beirne to William Wetzel & Colleen Ford, 113 Long Pond Road (600-95-1-20) (R), $735,000 

• Michael & Darlene Tortorella to Deanna Williams & Maureen Gengler, 11 Oakwood Drive (600-52-1-10) (R), $519,900

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

