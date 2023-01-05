Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 5, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by The Real Estate Report, Inc., October 28, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Francis & Karen Saladino to Theresa Molloy, 315 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-63) (R), $549,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

• Robert & Mariann Horvat to Daniel & Gina Mahoney, 20 Alfred Avenue (600-79-1-7.021) (R), $728,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Bay Avenue Holdings LLC to Strongs Broadwater Cove Marina LLC, 8000 Skunk Lane (1000-104-8-2.005) (C),  $3,500,000 

• Grace M Kehle to Matthew & Jennifer Roux, 450 Strohson Road (1000-103-10-20) (R), $3,300,000 

• Heidi & Arthur Cody to Patricia Garmirian, Jennifer Garmirian, 630 Dean Drive (1000-116-4-2) (R), $1,850,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Deborah Stetz, 49 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-47) (R), $990,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Cheryl Stetz, 47 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-48) (R), $990,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Stephen & Karin Davis, 52 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-26) (R), $940,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Steven & Lisa Capogna, 70 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-2-9) (R), $855,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

• Estate of Bruce Roensch to Robert & Jillian Mills, 195 Dogwood Lane (1000-31-15-1) (R), $650,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Jennifer Goodale, Mark Russell to Jacinta Sanda, 521 2nd Street (1001-2-6-14.002) (R), $1,450,000 

LAUREL (11948)

• Teresa & Todd Gordon to George & Irene Antoniou, 2250 Delmar Drive (1000-127-4-23) (R), $711,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• JPMorgan Chase Bank to Matthew Glassman, Tracy Heller, 3450 Private Road #13 (1000-105-1-4) (R), $2,700,000 

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to LMM Liquid Assets LLC, 3100 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-80) (R), $1,550,000 

• Schumann Family Trust to Derek & Carrie Genoino, 270 Harvest Lane (1000-120-3-8.015) (R), $786,500 

PECONIC (11958)

• Devery Volpe, Anne Kneuer to John & Jennifer Mecca, 40100 Route 25 (1000-86-4-1.005) (R), $835,000 

• 34890 County Road 48 LLC to Five Star Holdings LLC, 34890 County Road 48 (1000-69-4-1.003) (C), $600,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• RGR Ventures LLC to Amerco Real Estate Co., Manor Lane, (600-99-2-21.005) (V), $3,750,000 

• Katherine Mades to James Dieter, 26 Sound Shore Road (600-6-2-2) (R), $765,000 

• Valentina Hadland to Debra & Edward Henrich Trust, 77 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-20) (R), $748,805 

• Leticia Doherty to Christian & Carolyn Frey, 25 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.073) (R), $730,000 

• Karen & James Mickaliger to Robert Norbeck & Jessica Acevedo, 189 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.012) $700,000 

• Beverly Connnoly to Kimberly McGovern & Kyle Jarosch, 1039 Middle Road (600-101-3-5) (R), $612,500 

• Day Star Community Development Corporation to Sri Vinayak Enterprises LLC, 1292 East Main Street (600-105-1-29) (V), $587,500 

• Frances & Joseph Lewis to Beverly Kendall, 55 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-55) (R), $550,000 

• KPJ Properties LLC to D & K Property Services, 673 Osborn Avenue (600-123-3-4) $525,000 

• Lois Borman Trust to Heidermale Grattan, 2002 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-26.001) (R), $453,000 

• David P Meskill to Felicia Ochoa & Roman Ochoa, 239C Hubbard Avenue (600-111-4-45) (R), $399,000 

• Estate of Cyril Bezkorowajny to Champion 11 Group LLC, 506 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-8) (R) $320,000 

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Kolina Reiter to Breglio’s Market LLC, 87 North Ferry Road (700-15-1-1) (C), $2,050,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Patricia Cosimano to The Watersedge Way LLC, 845 Watersedge Way (1000-88-5-63) (R) $1,625,000 

• Phyllis Sousa to Rory & Megan Hood, 1695 Mill Creek Drive (1000-51-6-32) (R), $1,620,000 

• Diptl & Michael Salopek to Reem Batarseh, 5950 North Bayview Road (1000-79-2-9) (R), $995,000 

• Lori & Albert Gabberty to Jorge & Mary Hevia, 7120 North Bayview Road (1000-79-7-7) (R) $901,000 

• Agata Gobic to 505 Plum Island Lane LLC, 2210 Hobart Road (1000-64-3-14) (C), $725,000 

• Hind Hatoum & Victor Montegudo to Hind Hatoum, 675 Wabasso Street (1000-78-3-30.002) (R), $283,333 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kathryn & Scott Jenkins to Hakon Koc, 114 Maidstone Lane (600-96-1-13.004) (R), $800,000 

• Kevin & Kathleen Appel to Peter & Jessica Giattino, 73 Stephen Drive (600-114-1-19) (R), $682,000 

• Steven Hartmann to Wavebeach LLC, 37 Meadow Court (600-73-1-1.030) (R), $450,000 

• David Kohart to OBI Properties LLC, 30 End of Oak Street (600-24-2-21.001) (R), $450,000 

• Elizabeth Harris & Kathleen Casale to 83 Cliff Road E LLC, 83 Cliff Road East (600-27-3-29) (R) $330,000 

• Joseph & Mary Cracco to Two Elm LLC, 123 Oakwood Drive (600-32-4-18) (V), $189,000 

• James Harris to Lisa Miller, 85 Cliff Road East (600-27-3-28.002) (V), $75,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

