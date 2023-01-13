Southold Blotter: DWI arrest in Cutchogue, $2,000 reported stolen from Mattituck office

A Cutchogue man, Octavian Agosto-Ramirez, 35, was arrested Jan. 3 after an officer observed that he was not maintaining his lane while driving on Main Road in Cutchogue. Mr. Ramirez told the officer he’d consumed five beers before getting in the car. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was taken to headquarters for processing.

• Police responded to a residence on Main Road in Cutchogue Jan. 3 after a report of money missing from inside the house. The resident told police she noticed a plant on the ground by an unlocked first-floor window. Inside the house she saw that $2,000 was missing from a jar. Detectives are investigating.

• A Cutchogue man told police Jan. 4 that unknown subjects removed $2,750 in cash from his office in Mattituck. Detectives are investigating.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.