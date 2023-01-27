Southold Blotter: Police respond to report of fight at quinceañera

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Police responded Saturday to a report of a fight that broke out during a quinceañera celebration at the American Legion in Southold.

According to a blotter report, a young woman called police around 11:16 p.m. to report a fight between two men, possibly involving machetes.

Six officers, a K-9 unit, a sergeant and a detective responded and found a large group of people attending the party but noted in a report that no one appeared to be involved in a physical altercation.

The woman told police that she “heard a lot of noise and commotion” in the parking lot but could not identify any subjects involved, who may have fled the area before police arrived.

Police asked remaining attendees to leave the location and no further action was taken.

• Detectives are searching for a couple who reportedly dined and dashed at a Greenport restaurant Saturday.

Police received a report that an unknown man and woman came to the bar around 3 p.m., walked out on a $300 bar tab and stole an employee’s North Face jacket on their way out. The incident was captured on security cameras and the man was described as being approximately 5’7” with a short beard and wearing a black hat and grey sweatshirt. The woman is approximately 5’5” with “reddish long hair,” according to an incident report.

An investigation is ongoing.

• A 70-year-old Mattituck woman reported to police last Monday that she’d been the victim of a scam.

According to a police report, she mistakenly sent more than $11,000 to a third party she believed was affiliated with the Federal Banking Commission. The woman was advised to notify her bank and detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police were called to Vineyard View apartments in Greenport last Monday after two residents got into a verbal argument over a washing machine.

A 34-year-old woman told officers that an unknown man and woman began arguing with her in the laundry room after observing her take their clothing out of a machine in order to use it herself.

No further police information was taken.

• Southold police received an anonymous report of gunshots in a field along Route 25 in Laurel Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to check the area with negative results, reports said.

• A Suffolk County bus driver called police Saturday after a 38-year-old Greenport man refused to get off the bus.

Police responded to the bus stop on South Street in Greenport around 7 p.m. and found that the man was being refused service due to being intoxicated.

The man agreed to disembark after he was asked by an officer, and his ticket was returned to him for use at another time. The man was also offered a taxi to get to his desired destination in Aquebogue, but declined, according to police.

• Police received at least four noise complaints Saturday about a wedding hosted at Dart’s Tree Farm on Main Bayview Road.

According to reports, the music could be heard from Shepard Drive and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Officers responded and spoke with several people, including an owner, who stated he had a special event permit through the town and agreed to lower the volume.

