Stephen A. Shan of East Marion died on Dec. 23, 2022, of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He was born in 1955 to Ruth Duke and Stephan Shan. He grew up in Mineola and graduated from Mineola High School, Class of 1973. He also resided in Ronkonkoma for many years while working for Minuteman Press in Williston Park until 2021.

Steve was a dedicated motorcycle rider and his interests began at a young age. He was a member of the East Coast Enduro Association of Eastern Long Island and the New England Trail Riders Association; a life member of the American Motorcyclist Association; and a member of the Penton Group. A friend called him a fierce competitor and someone you could always count on. He raced Enduro and Hare scrambles and trials, and he raced from the Corduroy Enduro in Canada to the Alligator Enduro in Florida, plus most states in between.

Several highlights that he was proud of were earning an “A” rider status in the American Motorcyclist Association. Also winning the high point award in the junior/amateur class at the Corduroy Canadian Championship Enduro.

Steve spent every summer in East Marion at the family cottage, moving there in 2021. He loved fishing, boating and spending time on the bay.

His humor, kindness and dedication to his family and friends will be missed.

Steve is survived by his favorite sister, Emily Gundersen of Southold. He was a wonderful uncle to nieces Jennifer Schelin (Todd), Sarah Mazzaferro (Mike) and nephew Peter Gundersen and a GREAT great-uncle to Maia, Jake and Ella Mazzaferro and Jessie and Eric Schelin.

He was a caring and dear friend to Joan Giradin and her children, Laura Annello (Brian), Daniel Giradin (Sam), David Giradin and Eric Giradin.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, with the Rev. Peter Kelley officiating.

Since Steve never met a dog he didn’t like or one that didn’t like him, in lieu of flowers a donation to the Guide Dog Foundation, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 would be gratefully appreciated.

