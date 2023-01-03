Mattituck resident Walter “Dick” Fraker died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was 97 years old.

He was born in Brooklyn in October 1925 to Mabel (Quinn) and Walter V. Fraker. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949, served in active duty from 1950 to 1951 and continued in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He attained the rank of sergeant and was awarded the Good Conduct with 1 Star Medal, American Theatre Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Medal, China Service Medal and WW II Victory Medal. Mr. Fraker later worked as a civilian aircraft engine mechanic for Republic Aviation in Farmingdale, N.Y., retiring in 1985 after 38 years.

Predeceased in 1976 by his first wife, Marion, Mr. Fraker is survived by his wife, Joan, and two sons.

The family received friends Dec. 29 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where VFW, American Legion and Mattituck Fire Department Firematic services were also held. Interment took place at Long Island National Cemetery.

Donations to the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.