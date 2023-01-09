Walter ‘Walt’ Charles Finger

Walter “Walt” Charles Finger died at the age of 92 in Wilmington, N.C., on Jan. 2, 2023.

He was born on Oct. 9,1930, to Harriet and Allan Finger in Farmingdale, N.Y. Walt was one of eight children in a home where his mom instilled a love of athletics. With his brothers playing at his side in high school, Walt was a star football player, undefeated wrestler and county-record-holding high jumper.

Although he rarely talked about his service to our country, after finishing high school Walt served as a signalman in the 12th Field Artillery Battalion of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from his service, he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Early. They were wed on May 21,1955. In 1967, Walt and Pat relocated to Cutchogue, N.Y., for a quieter life. They purchased an older home on Long Island Sound, where they raised six children and made long-lasting memories.

Beginning as a journeyman, Walt had a lifelong career as an electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 25. He eventually became a master electrician, supervising some of the largest commercial projects on Long Island.

Walt was a man of strong faith and a lifelong member of the Lutheran church. He served on the church council for Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck, N.Y., and supported a multitude of church activities.

Walt was actively involved in his communities, serving as a firefighter for the South Farmingdale and Farmingdale fire departments for over 15 years. After moving to the North Fork Walt served on the school board for the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District.

Walt is survived by Patricia Finger, his wife of 67 years. Also surviving are children John Finger (Debra Ruff), Amy Chandler (John Chandler), Joanne Brown (Bill Brown), Ellen MacNair (Mike MacNair), Jeanne Cardinale (Alan Cardinale) and Aileen Mitchell (Jason Mitchell); 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters Florence Anselona and Barbara Raynor.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

