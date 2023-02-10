Basketball: Postseason begins for four area teams
The Suffolk County postseason basketball season begins in earnest for four area basketball teams on Friday.
Here is the schedule for the boys and girls teams:
MATTITUCK BOYS
The third-seeded Tuckers (9-8) will tussle with League V rivals and second-seeded Babylon H.S. (10-7) in a Class B match-up in Babylon on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Babylon defeated Mattituck twice during the regular season, winning 53-42 on Jan. 18 and again on Feb. 7, 57-42.
The winner will play No. 1 seed and League V champion Southampton (16-4) in the Class B final at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
GREENPORT BOYS
The Porters (7-13), who are third seeded in the Class D tourney, will visit Smithtown Christian (11-9) in a semifinal encounter on Saturday at 4 p.m. Smithtown won the regular season series, two games to one. Each time teams won the opposition’s court. The Porters prevailed at Smithtown, 50-46, on Dec. 10. The Knights returned the favor with a 53-45 win at Greenport on Jan. 20. Smithtown won the third encounter, 57-36, in Greenport on Jan. 30.
The victor will meet top-seeded Bridgehampton at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m.
MATTITUCK VS. GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD GIRLS
These two North Fork rivals will play in the Class B semifinals at Mattituck on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
The second-seeded Tuckers 12-6) and the No. 3 Porters (8-8) split their games during the League V season. Greenport won the first encounter at home on Dec. 13, 37-33, while Mattituck rebounded with a 44-36 home victory on Jan. 26.
The winner will advance to the Class B final against Center Moriches (15-5) at Centereach High School on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at noon.