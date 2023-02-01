Boston-based real estate firm purchases Greenporter Hotel

The Greenporter Hotel sold for an undisclosed price in December. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

After more than 20 years, The Greenporter Hotel has a new owner.

Blue Flag Partners, which describes itself as a “vertically integrated Boston-based real estate firm comprised of capital, development and construction divisions,” has purchased the three-star hotel as of Dec. 2022.

Dozens of hotel companies had approached former owner Deborah Rivera-Pittorino hoping to purchase the property, but Blue Flag Partners “demonstrated the most dedication to the quality of life for residents of small maritime towns,” she said in a statement.

“I have faith in [Blue Flag’s] ability to execute a smooth transition into our community,” she said. “I feel grateful that Greenporter Hotel will begin its new era under the reins of Blue Flag, who are seasoned owners and operators of fairly small family-owned hotels in Northeast coastal towns.”

Blue Flag Partners owns Autocamp in Cape Cod, which offers lodging in Airstream suites and luxurious tents. It also owns The Kelley House, a 300-year-old hotel on Martha’s Vineyard, as well as Nantucket’s Life House and Faraway hotels, according to their website. Blue Flag also operates multiple residential properties in those areas.

Although Ms. Rivera-Pittorino will no longer be involved in day-to-day management of the hotel, she will remain involved.

“I plan to continue to collaborate with Blue Flag on expansion plans and joint community outreach,” she said. “I love [Greenport and] hopefully now I will have more time to enjoy it and dedicate myself to community service.”

Jason Brown, managing partner at Blue Flag Partners, said he’s “always admired” Greenport.

“As with other markets where we have hotels, like Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, the whaling history, downtown and overall feel of Greenport really connect with us.”

Mr. Brown said they will run the hotel as-is this summer but “may look down the line to add some improvements to enhance the guest experience.”

“We are honored to be the next stewards of The Greenporter Hotel,” he said. “Deborah Rivera has built an incredible property which has been an integral part of the Greenport community for more than 22 years.”

The hotel currently has 34 guest rooms. This summer, they will also revive the restaurant within the hotel which will be open to the public. “The original hotel was built in the late 50’s and was renovated and reopened in October of 2000,” the hotel website says. It’s designed in a 1950s retro style with modern day amenities.

“We look forward to investing in the hotel’s future with the goal of offering exceptional hospitality and assuring we have a positive impact on the Greenport community,” Mr. Brown said.