Daily Update: Civic hosts discussion with Mattituck hotel developers, How to view the rare green comet in local skies

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 2 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Environmental, traffic concerns discussed as civic group meets with Mattituck hotel developer
Here’s how to view the rare ‘Green Comet’ on the North Fork
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 2, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Fundraiser underway for Riverhead fire victims who were rescued by two off-duty volunteers
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Heights Pharmacy tells Medicaid recipients to use CVS
School superintendent outlines spending
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Feb. 2
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: No horseplay—a Bridgehampton home within trotting distance of the Hampton Classic
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 17.
