Daily Update: Civic hosts discussion with Mattituck hotel developers, How to view the rare green comet in local skies

A standing-room-only crowd packed the Mattituck-Laurel Library on Monday to hear from the developers of a proposed hotel on Main Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 2 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Environmental, traffic concerns discussed as civic group meets with Mattituck hotel developer

Here’s how to view the rare ‘Green Comet’ on the North Fork

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 2, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Fundraiser underway for Riverhead fire victims who were rescued by two off-duty volunteers

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Heights Pharmacy tells Medicaid recipients to use CVS

School superintendent outlines spending

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Feb. 2

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: No horseplay—a Bridgehampton home within trotting distance of the Hampton Classic

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 17.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.