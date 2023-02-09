Daily Update: CSEA contract negotiations reach impasse with town, Programs planned for Black History Month
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CSEA union contract dispute heats up at Southold Town Board meeting
Exhibit showing antique dolls of color is one of several local programs planned for Black History Month
Boys Basketball: Bittersweet end to Settlers season
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 9, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Downtown Riverhead civic group launches podcast to discuss local issues
Cops: Teen charged with grand larceny following Walmart theft
Riverhead police seek public’s help to locate teen missing from Timothy Hill
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
An invitation to the dance: Island artist featured in exhibit, dance project
Deadly Noyac fire spurs action by Island officials on safety for renters
NORTHFORKER
Forbes named Riverhead among top 50 places to travel — here’s how to spend a day there
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Valentine’s Day weekend
SOUTHFORKER
Hey kids, be a SoFo star at open mic night!
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 52, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 44.
