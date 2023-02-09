Daily Update: CSEA contract negotiations reach impasse with town, Programs planned for Black History Month

CSEA Long Island Region One president Jerry Laricchiuta addressed the Town Board about the contract in November. He also spoke up at the Jan. 31 Town Board meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CSEA union contract dispute heats up at Southold Town Board meeting

Exhibit showing antique dolls of color is one of several local programs planned for Black History Month

Boys Basketball: Bittersweet end to Settlers season

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 9, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Downtown Riverhead civic group launches podcast to discuss local issues

Cops: Teen charged with grand larceny following Walmart theft

Riverhead police seek public’s help to locate teen missing from Timothy Hill

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

An invitation to the dance: Island artist featured in exhibit, dance project

Deadly Noyac fire spurs action by Island officials on safety for renters

NORTHFORKER

Forbes named Riverhead among top 50 places to travel — here’s how to spend a day there

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Valentine’s Day weekend

SOUTHFORKER

Hey kids, be a SoFo star at open mic night!

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 52, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 44.

