Daily Update: Environmental forum unites elected officials and advocates, First Greenport debate set for Tuesday

Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport mayoral candidates to face off in first debate Tuesday; other forums set for trustees
At environmental forum, officials discuss host of issues including waste management, housing needs
Renowned guitarist Mike Dawes dazzles at The Suffolk
Southold Blotter: Greenport man reports identity theft, Park district reports bench stolen
Editorial: The electric car fire that cost four lives is a warning
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Girls basketball: Wildcats are county champs!
Blotters: Pair from the Bronx caught driving stolen car in Calverton, Florida man charged with menacing a police officer
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islanders craft blankets for patients: Volunteer efforts to help seniors
Island Profile: Bert Waife, Here, there, everywhere and finally home
NORTHFORKER
The best thing I ate this month: Gorgonzola gnocchi from Insatiable Eats
In good care: How Peconic Bay Medical Center is expanding women’s health care on the East End
One Minute on the North Fork: Coffee break at North Fork Moto
What’s for sale: Newly constructed homes in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
At the 2023 Love Bites, Hamptons chefs cook for a cure
Bound together! Local bookstores ain’t scared of a new B&N coming to town
Southforker Stories: Art is life for SAC exec director Christina Mossaides Strassfield
Start your engines at Hampton Car Club
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are possible this evening with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, the NWS said. A mix of rain and snow will continue to fall into Tuesday morning.
