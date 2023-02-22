Daily Update: Greenport’s Dos Ositos Paletas launches Kickstarter, Mixed-use project approved in Southold
Eyeing an expansion, Dos Ositos Paletas of Greenport launches Kickstarter campaign
Planning Board grants approval to mixed-use project that will bring affordable apartments to Southold
Riverhead Republicans announce slate for 2023 election
After 25 year career with town, Riverhead clerk won’t seek reelection
Amber Brach-Williams is running for supervisor: Republicans announce candidates for November
Here’s how to celebrate National Margarita Day on the North Fork
A haven for healing: Dr. Kristina Ivy honors past, present and future
At the Parrish, author and leadership guru, Emil Everett, talks about the power of trust
South Fork Dream Home: Your own private Idaho in East Hampton
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain, snow and sleet between 1 and 4 p.m and precipitation will continue into the evening hours. The low tonight will be around 35.
