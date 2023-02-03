Daily Update: Hearing set on battery storage moratorium, New commander at Southold American Legion

Post commander David DeFriest behind the newly refurbished bar at Southold American Legion’s Griswold-Terry- Glover Post 803. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Wind chill advisory issued as blast of arctic air arrives

Town Hall Notes: Hearing set on battery storage moratorium, Supervisor appoints new deputy

Southold American Legion post looks ahead with new commander

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town eyeing $25M federal grant to continue downtown revitalization

Boys Basketball: Heartbreaker in Riverhead as Waves fall in overtime

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner, Feb. 3, 2023

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 2, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Here’s which Sparkling Pointe wines to pair with Girl Scout Cookies

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 4

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend, $20

Southside Sips: the Katana-tini

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with the temperature falling to just 15 degrees by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 4, with wind chill values between -10 and -15.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

