Daily Update: Oysterponds students participate in ‘cereal box domino’ challenge for CAST, Girls winter track season wraps up
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Oysterponds Elementary students participate in ‘cereal box domino’ challenge
Girls winter track season wraps up at county championships
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead cheerleaders given send-off as they head to national competition
Developers behind 165-unit apartment project seek tax abatements
Boys Track and Field: Riverhead’s Angelo Confort takes County title in 55-meter hurdle
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Pharmacy awaits OK on Medicaid prescriptions: Expedited approval expected within days
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 7, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Your guide to the perfect date night on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Red wine and ginger poached pears
South Fork Dream Home: Windows on the water in Northwest Harbor
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 45, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
