Daily Update: East Marion man thwarts carjacking, Porters head to girls basketball finals, New effort to bolster bay scallops
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
East Marion man thwarts Greenport carjacking, saves 14-month-old from SUV
New effort by Cornell Cooperative Extension fights for bay scallops’ survival
Girls Basketball: Porters off to county finals after defeating Tuckers
After a wild chase, Southold police arrest Holtsville man for Greenport carjacking with a child in the vehicle
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 16, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by estates of Second Street fire victims
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Piano recital by young virtuoso opens Friends of Music season on Sunday
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Feb. 16
Transport yourself to the Amalfi Coast at Greenport’s newest boutique: Salt + Sea
SOUTHFORKER
What to do in the Hamptons Presidents’ Day Weekend
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 46.
