Daily Update: Record-breaking donation at ELIH, Village awaits feedback from county on moratorium

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary donated a record $550,000 to the Greenport hospital in 2022. The 125-member fundraising organization has raised nearly $20 million since its inception in 1905. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Auxiliary raises record-breaking $555K for Stony Brook ELIH

Village awaits feedback from county on development moratorium

Southold Blotter: Man assaulted outside of his Mattituck home

Editorial: We cannot remain silent on Holocaust Remembrance Day

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Improvements, new mini-golf course planned for Sandy Pond in Riverhead under new owners

More downtown apartments in Riverhead on the horizon as approvals slated for Suffolk Theater, Zenith building

Citing major accomplishments, Yvette Aguiar will not run for reelection in the fall

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fresh Pond remediation awaits hearing: Committee recommends $147,600 grant

Shelter Island student art work honors Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis

NORTHFORKER

What North Fork chefs eat on Super Bowl Sunday

Wine Club: Lenz 2016 Cuvée

One Minute on the North Fork: Decorating Valentine’s Day treats with the North Fork Flour Shoppe

SOUTHFORKER

7 Hamptons day and overnight summer camps

Southforker Stories Podcast: Kidd Squid Saves the Day!

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 46, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.

