Daily Update: Remembering the victims of fatal East Marion crash, Porters fall in girls basketball finals
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Remembering the ‘magnetic’ lives lost in East Marion crash: Services set for victims
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 23, 2023
Girls Basketball: Porters fall in county finals
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New coffeeshop, Mugs on Main, to open downtown this spring
Riverhead’s Michaela Ligon commits to Mount Saint Vincent basketball
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island moved to County District 1: Legislative seat now held by Krupski is up for grabs
Highway Superintendent Sherman won’t seek another term — retiring after 35 years in department
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Feb. 24
SOUTHFORKER
What to do this final February weekend
New York Wine of the Week: 2004 Lenz Merlot
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of light rain before 10 a.m. and again this evening before midnight. The low tonight will be around 32.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
