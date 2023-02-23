Daily Update: Remembering the victims of fatal East Marion crash, Porters fall in girls basketball finals

The victims of Friday’s car crash in East Marion were (from left) Heath Miller, Dr. Patricia O’Neill and Dr. Peter Smith; the fourth victim, William Price of Connecticut, is not pictured. (Courtesy photos)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Remembering the ‘magnetic’ lives lost in East Marion crash: Services set for victims

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 23, 2023

Girls Basketball: Porters fall in county finals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New coffeeshop, Mugs on Main, to open downtown this spring

Riverhead’s Michaela Ligon commits to Mount Saint Vincent basketball

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island moved to County District 1: Legislative seat now held by Krupski is up for grabs

Highway Superintendent Sherman won’t seek another term — retiring after 35 years in department

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Feb. 24

SOUTHFORKER

What to do this final February weekend

New York Wine of the Week: 2004 Lenz Merlot

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of light rain before 10 a.m. and again this evening before midnight. The low tonight will be around 32.

