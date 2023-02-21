Daily Update: Scenes from Greenport’s annual Washington’s Day Parade, Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second-run films

The 187th Washington’s Day Parade made its way through Greenport Saturday. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Crowds line the streets of Greenport for age-old tradition as Washington’s Day Parade marches through

Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second run films, calls on community for movie suggestions

Photos: Southold celebrates second annual WinterFest

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Basketball: Wildcats advance to semis with decisive win

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

ZBA won’t act on wetlands permit: Hearing closed on Nostrand Parkway property

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 20, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to summer camps on the North Fork for 2023

North Fork Dream Home: Paradise found on the Peconic Bay in Southold

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely before 9 a.m. and again after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 31.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.