Daily Update: Scenes from Greenport’s annual Washington’s Day Parade, Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second-run films

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Crowds line the streets of Greenport for age-old tradition as Washington’s Day Parade marches through
Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second run films, calls on community for movie suggestions
Photos: Southold celebrates second annual WinterFest
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Girls Basketball: Wildcats advance to semis with decisive win
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
ZBA won’t act on wetlands permit: Hearing closed on Nostrand Parkway property
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 20, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Your guide to summer camps on the North Fork for 2023
North Fork Dream Home: Paradise found on the Peconic Bay in Southold
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely before 9 a.m. and again after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 31.
