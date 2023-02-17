Daily Update: Town forming battery storage task force, Behind the East End’s beekeeping boom
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Hall Notes: Housing commission seeks members, Battery storage task force to form
Behind the East End’s beekeeping boom
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Applicants sought for Habitat for Humanity homes in Riverside
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Poetry contest opens: 2023 theme is ‘Past and Future’
Shelter Island Little League sign-ups are open: Coaches, volunteers needed
NORTHFORKER
Dance the night away at this LGBTQIA+ Mardi Gras Pride Mixer at RG|NY
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 17
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Blutstein’s Brown Butter Old-Fashioned
New York Wine of the Week: 2020 One Woman Grüner Veltliner, $22
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 25.
