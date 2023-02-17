Daily Update: Town forming battery storage task force, Behind the East End’s beekeeping boom

Chris Kelly has been teaching about beekeeping for over 30 years. (Credit: David Benthal/file)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Hall Notes: Housing commission seeks members, Battery storage task force to form

Behind the East End’s beekeeping boom

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Applicants sought for Habitat for Humanity homes in Riverside

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Poetry contest opens: 2023 theme is ‘Past and Future’

Shelter Island Little League sign-ups are open: Coaches, volunteers needed

NORTHFORKER

Dance the night away at this LGBTQIA+ Mardi Gras Pride Mixer at RG|NY

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 17

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Blutstein’s Brown Butter Old-Fashioned

New York Wine of the Week: 2020 One Woman Grüner Veltliner, $22

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 25.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.