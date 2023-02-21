Dorothy E. Martin

Dorothy E. Martin, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at New Jersey Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater, N.J.

Dorothy was born May 14, 1935, in Paterson, N.J., and grew up on Belgrade Avenue in Clifton, N.J. Dorothy lived in West Caldwell, N.J., for many years before retiring with her husband, William, to Southold, N.Y. Dorothy returned to New Jersey, living in Wall, N.J., with her sister, Joan. Before her retirement, she worked in retail sales for Wallach’s in Wayne, N.J.

Dorothy was also a devout and active member of First Presbyterian Church of Southold. Dorothy was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Alvina Patmos; her beloved and devoted husband, William E. Martin; her brothers-in-law, Joseph Damato and Bruce Rackett; and her sister-in-law, Audrey Rackett. Dorothy is survived by her dear sister, Joan Damato; her loving nieces and nephews, Cheryl Halpin and Michelle Fagan, Allison and Edward Craven, Jody and Raymond Nicholson, Bruce and Melodi Rackett, Stacey and John Keating, Jamie and Michelle Rackett, Kip and Cheryl Rackett, Denny and Michele Rackett, Brett and Robin Rackett, Susan and Craig Tomsky, Nancy and Joseph Tarasco, Lori and Steve Giardino; 29 cherished great-nieces and -nephews; and 19 adored great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Services were held Feb. 7 at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hazlet, N.J. A church service was held Feb. 8, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold. Interment followed at the First Presbyterian Church cemetery.

Donations in loving memory of Dorothy can be made to the Guide Dog Foundation, 371 NY-25 Smithtown, NY 11787.

This is a paid notice.