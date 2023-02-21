The family of Dr. Patricia O’Neill and Dr. Peter Smith of Brooklyn and Orient will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

Drs. O’Neill and Smith died Feb. 18, 2023.

Memorial donations may be made in their names to Oysterponds Historical Society.