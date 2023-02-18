Southold police said two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash at 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Route 25 in East Marion.

Identities of the four victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

“The crash is currently being investigated by the Southold Town Police Department and the New York State Police accident reconstructive team,” a department release said. “Suffolk County Police Emergency Services Unit as well as East Marion, Orient and Southold Fire Departments responded.”

No other information was available.