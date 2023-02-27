Greenport mayoral candidates to face off in first debate Tuesday; other forums set for trustees

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork is sponsoring two debates for the upcoming Greenport Village Trustees election.

The debates will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Holy Trinity Church on Main Street in Greenport and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Greenport High School auditorium.

The election will take place Tuesday, March 21.

Two mayoral debates are being sponsored by Rena Casey-Wilhelm, owner of the Weathered Barn in Greenport. The first debate will be held at Greenport High School Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The second one is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, also at 6:30 p.m., in the Greenport High School auditorium.

The March 4 debate will also be livestreamed on the First Universalist Church of Southold’s Facebook page, according to the LWV.

At each debate, the candidates will make timed opening and closing statements and answer questions both prepared and submitted by the audience. Limited red cards will be provided to each candidate for short rebuttals if they feel the need.

Heather Wolf, former Greenport school board president, will serve as moderator, while the LWV will do the timekeeping.

Ms. Casey-Wilhelm will moderate the mayoral debates.

The three mayoral candidates are incumbent George Hubbard Jr. and challengers Rich Vandenburgh and Kevin Stuessi.

Trustee Jack Martilotta is seeking reelection, and Peter Clarke, the other incumbent, is not.

Trustee candidates include, unofficially, Alison Tuthill, Lily Dougherty-Johnson, William Swiskey, Nicki Gohorel, and Patrick Brennan.