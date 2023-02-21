James Allen Richardson

Shelter Island resident James Allen Richardson, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on Feb. 8, 1954, to Concetta (Marinello) Richardson and Frank Richardson.

He grew up in Bellmore, N.Y., with his four siblings, Joanne, Tom, Loretta and Frankie. Jim and his wife, Jeanne, met as kids while their fathers were working together at the Nassau County Police Department. They reconnected as adults and married on July 26, 1975. Jim and Jeanne moved to Shelter Island in 1980 with their infant son, James. They went on to have two more children, Sean (Elizabeth) and Sarah (Tom). Jim worked as a general contractor for many years. In 1986 he built the family home that will be cherished for generations to come. Jim was also a civilian employee of the Shelter Island Police Department. He loved the Shelter Island community and was involved in many ways, including as an active member of the fire department and as the 10K race director for several years.

Jim had many accomplishments over the years, but was most proud of his four precious grandchildren, William James and Isla Grace Richardson, and Ella Siena and June River Mackley.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home.

The Liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Our Lady of The Isle R.C. Church, with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to FXTAS Research Fund at the UC Davis MIND Institute; you may give securely at https://give.ucdavis.edu/MIND/FXTASRF, or by check, made payable to UC Davis Foundation. Please write “FXTAS Research Fund in memory of James Richardson” in the memo line. Mail to UC Davis Advancement Services, 202 Cousteau Place #185, Davis, CA 95618.

This is a paid notice.