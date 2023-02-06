Joann Elizabeth Tamin

Greenport born and raised, Joann Elizabeth Tamin passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. Joann, known to all as “JET,” was 60.

The daughter of Carolyn and John “Yosh” Tamin, Joann was born on Aug. 13, 1962, at Eastern Long Island Hospital. Joann graduated from Greenport High School in 1980 and received her associate degree in fashion marketing and management from Berkeley College in 1983.

Joann was extremely proud of her Greenport and North Fork heritage. JET’s smile preceded her, and her giggle was contagious. Joann was a loyal friend and always had a kind word for everyone.

As a proud Greenport merchant, Joann was the proprietor of JET’s Dream from 1996 to 2014. Joann was ahead of her time selling organic goods, hemp clothing, uplifting mementos, recycled products, green cleaning supplies and, yes, Crocs. Famously known as “The Croc Lady,” Joann featured an entire wall of her store with Croc shoes and gear for kids, adults and health-care professionals. For 18 years, Joann welcomed locals and visitors alike and JETs Dream was featured in The Suffolk Times and on local television. JET’s Dream WAS Joann’s dream come true of spreading love to all who entered and “Where Every Day Is Earth Day.”

Joann was a constant advocate for animals and a die-hard supporter of the environment well before it became the fashion. For six years, JET’s Dream sponsored a cut-a-thon. This fundraising event for SAVES (Spray, Alter, Vaccinate Every Stray) featured famous hairstylists from New York City who donated their time to make donors “look fabulous and help a good cause.”

Throughout her career, Joann also enjoyed engaging customers and making new friends at Colonial Drugs, Kharmah, The Doofpot and other local stores.

From her teenage years on, Joann battled kidney disease and its complications. Words cannot express the profound gratitude to Dr. Alessandro Bellucci for his 41 years of medical care, kidney transplantation guidance and extraordinary friendship with Joann. Over the years, JET was a constant inspiration to individuals who struggled with kidney disease and dialysis. In the end, it was Joann’s fragile heart that was simply tired, and everyone is grateful in knowing that her kidney was healthy until she slipped away. With Joann’s consent, her medical journey has been published in scientific journals and studied in medical classrooms. The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Micah Kaplan, along with the many doctors, nurses and aides who over the years have provided exceptional care for Joann.

JET lived her life fully. Compared to most of us, Joann had a very hard life, but she never let it transform her into a bitter soul; instead Joann’s challenges shaped her into an individual who was admired for her bravery, kindness, empathy and grace as she battled illness after illness. JET cherished her family, friends, community, Mother Earth and all her creatures fiercely and she fought to stay with us as long as she could.

Joann is survived by her loving parents and her brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Tamin. JET will be greatly missed by her family, relatives and friends from across the country. The world will not be the same without JET here among us; however, we take comfort knowing Joann will always have a place in our hearts.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A memorial service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold and live streaming at fpcsouthold.org. The Rev. Peter Kelley will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport. All are welcome.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport along with assistance from Greenport Fire Department and JET’s adoring friends.

Donations in JET’s name can be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League at northforkanimalwelfareleague.org.

This is a paid notice.