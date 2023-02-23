John Edwin Jones

John Edwin Jones (“Jack”), 95, of East Marion, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home with family by his side in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Jan. 20, 2023. He was the eldest of five children of John and Katherine Jones of Tuckahoe, N.Y. Jack was a member of the Tuckahoe High School Class of 1945, receiving his high school diploma and a War Service High School Diploma from the University of the State of New York Education Department in June of that year.

Jack was determined to serve his country and tried unsuccessfully on a few occasions to enlist in the U.S. Navy, each time being turned away because he was underage. In April 1945, a few months before his high school graduation and his 18th birthday, he received his parents’ consent and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. By the time Jack completed his training the war was coming to an end, and he did not serve overseas. He served proudly as an aviation machinist’s mate, third class, until his honorable discharge in August 1946.

Jack received a bachelor of science degree in education from Oswego State Teacher’s College in June 1951 and a Master of Arts from the School of Education of New York University in October 1954. While attending Oswego, Jack met his beloved wife, Evelyn, and they were united in marriage in August 1952. Together, Jack and Evelyn raised their six children in Port Washington, N.Y., where they resided for 42 years.

Jack taught industrial arts in New York State for 33 years and began teaching at Great Neck North High School in 1953. He transferred to Great Neck South High School upon its opening in 1958 and was instrumental in establishing the industrial arts program. There, he enjoyed the position of department head for 23 years, and also served as the district’s coordinator of the work experience program. Jack distinguished himself as a boys’ varsity soccer, boys’ bowling and girls’ softball coach for Great Neck South High School by winning 16 championships in 25 years of coaching.

In the early 1970s, Jack designed and built a summer home in Old Orchard Estates in East Marion with the help of his son Robert (“Bob”). Jack and Evelyn eventually made the home their permanent residence after his retirement in June 1984. Jack was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed clamming, scalloping, boating, woodworking and golf, and family cross-country camping trips over summer vacations. There wasn’t anything Jack couldn’t fix, and he was always happy to offer his help.

For Jack, a devoted and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, his family was his pride and joy. His faith, selflessness and integrity were an inspiration to all who knew him.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn, and his brothers Donald, Thomas and Robert. He is survived by his six children, Lorelyn M. Jones of Kennebunk, Maine; Kathleen J. (Dan) Brammell of Mount Laurel, N.J.; Donna J. (J. Walter) Sledge of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Robert J. (Margaret) Jones of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; Patricia M. Larsen of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and John E. Jones Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by seven granddaughters, one grandson, five great-granddaughters, one great-grandson and his sister, Marilyn Campbell.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Jude R.C. Church in Chattanooga on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Greenport, NY at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. A private interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y.

This is a paid notice.