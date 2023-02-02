John George Travlos

John George Travlos of Greenport, N.Y., and Neochori, Chios, Greece, found peace on Jan. 24, 2023, at the age of 83 after battling glioblastoma for the last seven months.

John was born in Chios, Greece, and immigrated to the United States in the 1950s. He began working at J&L Mill before getting into electronics and then becoming a builder and then a successful business owner and contractor, owning townhouses and commercial buildings for rental. He moved to Greenport from Pennsylvania in 2004, where he continued building large-scale homes. John loved his craft and the people he worked with. He was an extremely hard-working man who took pride in his work.

John was a music fan with an extensive record collection of Greek music, brass bands and string music. He enjoyed photography, fishing and visiting home in Greece whenever possible. He always encouraged and tried to provide opportunities for others, and will be remembered as a family man, a kind and loving person who always made time for his friends. His family and community in both the U.S. and Greece will miss his honesty, reliability and caring nature.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and aides who provided extraordinary care to John over the last seven months, and to all the family and friends who supported him and the family through this very difficult time.

John is survived by his soulmate of 55 years, Christina, and loving daughter, Charis.

In lieu of a memorial in Greenport, John’s family will observe a traditional Greek service, the Mnimosino ritual, in Athens this spring.

