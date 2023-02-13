Southold resident Lois T. Anderson died Feb. 9, 2023. She was 90.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Yacht Club sailing program in memory of Lois Anderson, P.O. Box 546, Southold, NY 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.