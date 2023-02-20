Longtime Mattituck resident Mary Constance “Connie” Bergen passed away peacefully Feb. 18, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quogue, N.Y. She was 85.

The daughter of Clem and Margaret Landrigan, and sister of Theresa, Connie was born and raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, N.Y. She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy during her early years of schooling. Growing up, Connie spent her early years in Brooklyn, with great memories of Coney Island weekends.

One Jan. 28, 1961, she married Donald L. Bergen. The Bergens raised their children in Sayville, N.Y., where Connie enjoyed many years working in the family fuel business, later relocating and spending time between the North Fork of Long Island and Florida.

For over 60 years, Connie was a devoted mother and wife. For the last three decades, she was a caring and loving grandmother and aunt.

Before her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Connie was an active member of her local church and community as well as an active member of the Red Hat Society. Connie never missed an opportunity to be kind, whether in the form of a smile, a hug or a handwritten card (of which there are many).

Connie, affectionately known as “Nana Bergen,” enjoyed the changing of the seasons as well as beach walking with the seagulls on Fire Island, collecting beach shells.

Predeceased by her husband, Donald, Connie is survived by her daughter, Janice; her sons, Bruce and Brian; her granddaughters, Marade, Elly and Kaylee Bergen and Samantha Fine-Bergen. She has two grandsons, Ryan and Jared Bergen.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by burial at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or American Liver Foundation.

