Photos: Southold celebrates second annual WinterFest

Main Road in Southold was abuzz with face painting, ice sculpting, clam shucking, beer tasting and much more Saturday as the second annual WinterFest returned.

Visitors strolled throughout the hamlet on the sunny, brisk day to shop at businesses, vendors and meet community organizations.

PHOTOS BY JEREMY GARRETSON

Local restaurants served up samples, including chili from Latin Fusion, shucked clams from Southold Fish Market and cupcakes from Maroni Cuisine.

Visitors also participated in solar gazing with the Custer Institute, explored a mobile library at Southold Free Library, experienced flamenco dancing at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation and enjoyed a performance by the Foster Europe Band at the gazebo.

The annual festival, organized by the town’s economic development committee, is meant to stimulate business during the off season.

