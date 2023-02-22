Planning Board grants approval to mixed-use project that will bring affordable apartments to Southold

An aerial rendering of the proposed project in Southold. (Courtesy photo)

The Southold Town Planning Board approved the construction of some much-needed affordable housing apartments in a mixed-use two story building at their Feb. 7 meeting.

The Hard Corners mixed-use project’s site plan calls for the construction of a two-story building totaling 7,812 square feet, as well as four rental homes. The project will be constructed on 2.28 acres in the Hamlet Business zoning district, on the southeast corner of Wells Avenue and Route 25.

The building’s second floor will have three affordable housing apartments totaling 2,839 square feet, while the first floor will be comprised of 4,983 square feet of retail space. The project also includes four rental houses along Wells Avenue that will be reserved for those 55 and older and are required to be leased to tenants on a year-round basis.

While the project was approved by the Planning Board, certain conditions were required including a pre-construction meeting with the Planning Department and town engineer on site before the start of any work, a stipulation that all existing trees on the site outside the area of disturbance be saved, and all of the trees and landscaping on the lot must be maintained by the property owner. If a tree dies or is otherwise destroyed, it must be replaced with the same species and size within six months. Any changes in tree or landscaping species must be approved in writing by the Planning Board.

For commercial vehicles and deliveries, no left turns will be permitted onto Wells Avenue which leads to a residential neighborhood and relevant signs prohibiting this turn must be provided on site. In terms of parking, there will be 30 parking stalls on site and no overflow parking will be permitted on Wells Avenue or Route 25.

The application, filed by architect Robert Brown, came before the Town in early 2020 on behalf of property owner Charles Salice, who developed the Feather Hill complex across the street in 1986. Mr. Brown and Mr. Salice did not respond to requests for comment prior to publishing.