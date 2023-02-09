Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 9, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 2, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Frank DiAgostino to Eric Egan, 59 Meetinghouse Creek Road (600-113-2-39) (R) $509,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Jeffrey Cohen & Anita Pasternack to Jamie Thom, 216 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-34) (R) $460,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Inge Schmelzer to Manorville Landscaping Inc., River Road (600-137-2-14) (V) $425,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Lucille Van Baaren, 25 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-21) (R) $840,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Richard Korn & Eleanor Russell, 19 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-24) (R) $840,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Catherine Oliva, 17 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-25) (R) $820,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Arthur & Grace Meltzer, 11 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-27) (R) $793,160

EAST MARION (11939)

• Gontzes Trust to Russell & Juanita Smith, 4070 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-1) (R) $900,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Z & S Contracting Incorporated to Thomas & Diana Shillo, 891 The Gloaming (1000-10-10-2) (R) $1,600,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Karen Pollack to 630 1st Street Property LLC, 630 1st Street (1001-2-6-42) (R) $910,000

• Christopher & Regina Moran to Corinne Vidulich, 640 3rd Street (1001-2-5-2.004) (R) $760,000

• Estate of Harvey Strange to 221 North Street LLC, 221 North Street (1001-4-2-10) (R) $650,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Joann Schoenfelder to BEV 6 LLC, 1820 Main Road (600-48-1-3.005) (R) $990,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Richard & Laura Magill to JMJ Laurel Property LLC, 345 Bray Avenue (1000-126-2-14) (R) $585,000

• P & E LLC to 622 Church Lane LLC, 5835 Aldrich Lane (1000-120-3-11.021) (V) $415,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Katia & Skaaren Cosse to Alan & Rachel Watson, 4250 Sound Avenue (1000-121-3-5.002) (R) $1,125,000

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee), Raymond & Sally Neighley (Defendants) to Gull Dip LLC, 245 Rachels Road (1000-108-4-7.043) (R) $342,000

• Jean Saunders to Carly Weil & William Adams, Village Lane (1000-114-6-22) (V) $80,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Michele Chaussabel to Catwill LLC, 35 Orchard Street (1000-117-5-32) (R) $800,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Robert D Crawford & Tara Donovan to Robert & Gina Bond, 40755 Main Road (1000-15-9-7) (R) $1,800,000

• Charles & Robert King to Robert Murphy & Miriam Foster, 495 Youngs Road (1000-18-1-8) (R) 729,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Renaud J Verlaque & Ann M Kelly to Howard & Ann Loeffler, 12 Terry Drive (700-17-1-66) (R) $2,350,000

• Barbara Barnes to 22 Winthrop LLC, 22 Winthrop Road (700-7-4-42) (R) $828,898

• 36 New York Ave Shelter Island Heights LLC to 36 New York Ave LLC, 36 New York Avenue (700-6-3-28) (R) $700,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Margaret Radich Trust to David & Jennifer Olsen, 605 Topsail Lane (1000-79-7-49) (R) $775,000

• Sonia Polak to Roberts Premier Development LLC, 4365 Oaklawn Avenue Extension (1000-70-10-11) (R) $650,000

• Hunter Family Trust to Quiet Man Holdings LLC, 1085 Old Shipyard Lane (1000-64-5-23) (R) $601,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kenneth & Lisa Salamone to Patrick & Denise McGarty, 168 Calverton Court (600-115-1-10.043) (R) $735,000

• Robert Hoshyla to Carlos & Diana Vega, 6082 North Country Road (600-57-1-14.020) (R) $685,000

• Anthony & Kristine Cresser to Meagan Voulo & Alex Burkhart, 6395 North Country Road (600-54-3-9.002) (R) $555,000

• Panagiotis & Maria Papanikolaou to John Anderson & John Ryan, 96 18th Street (600-53-1-25) (R) $389,900

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)