Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 9, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 2, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Frank DiAgostino to Eric Egan, 59 Meetinghouse Creek Road (600-113-2-39) (R) $509,000 

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Jeffrey Cohen & Anita Pasternack to Jamie Thom, 216 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-34) (R) $460,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Inge Schmelzer to Manorville Landscaping Inc., River Road (600-137-2-14) (V) $425,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Lucille Van Baaren, 25 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-21) (R) $840,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Richard Korn & Eleanor Russell, 19 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-24) (R) $840,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Catherine Oliva, 17 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-25) (R) $820,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Arthur & Grace Meltzer, 11 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-27) (R) $793,160 

EAST MARION (11939)

• Gontzes Trust to Russell & Juanita Smith, 4070 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-1) (R) $900,000 

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Z & S Contracting Incorporated to Thomas & Diana Shillo, 891 The Gloaming (1000-10-10-2) (R) $1,600,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Karen Pollack to 630 1st Street Property LLC, 630 1st Street (1001-2-6-42) (R) $910,000 

• Christopher & Regina Moran to Corinne Vidulich, 640 3rd Street (1001-2-5-2.004) (R) $760,000 

• Estate of Harvey Strange to 221 North Street LLC, 221 North Street (1001-4-2-10) (R) $650,000 

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Joann Schoenfelder to BEV 6 LLC, 1820 Main Road (600-48-1-3.005) (R) $990,000 

LAUREL (11948)

• Richard & Laura Magill to JMJ Laurel Property LLC, 345 Bray Avenue (1000-126-2-14) (R) $585,000 

• P & E LLC to 622 Church Lane LLC, 5835 Aldrich Lane (1000-120-3-11.021) (V) $415,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Katia & Skaaren Cosse to Alan & Rachel Watson, 4250 Sound Avenue (1000-121-3-5.002) (R) $1,125,000 

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee), Raymond & Sally Neighley (Defendants) to Gull Dip LLC, 245 Rachels Road (1000-108-4-7.043) (R) $342,000

• Jean Saunders to Carly Weil & William Adams, Village Lane (1000-114-6-22) (V) $80,000 

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Michele Chaussabel to Catwill LLC, 35 Orchard Street (1000-117-5-32) (R) $800,000 

ORIENT (11957)

• Robert D Crawford & Tara Donovan to Robert & Gina Bond, 40755 Main Road (1000-15-9-7) (R) $1,800,000 

• Charles & Robert King to Robert Murphy & Miriam Foster, 495 Youngs Road (1000-18-1-8) (R) 729,000 

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Renaud J Verlaque & Ann M Kelly to Howard & Ann Loeffler, 12 Terry Drive (700-17-1-66) (R) $2,350,000 

• Barbara Barnes to 22 Winthrop LLC, 22 Winthrop Road (700-7-4-42) (R) $828,898 

• 36 New York Ave Shelter Island Heights LLC to 36 New York Ave LLC, 36 New York Avenue (700-6-3-28) (R) $700,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Margaret Radich Trust to David & Jennifer Olsen, 605 Topsail Lane (1000-79-7-49) (R) $775,000 

• Sonia Polak to Roberts Premier Development LLC, 4365 Oaklawn Avenue Extension (1000-70-10-11) (R) $650,000 

• Hunter Family Trust to Quiet Man Holdings LLC, 1085 Old Shipyard Lane (1000-64-5-23) (R) $601,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kenneth & Lisa Salamone to Patrick & Denise McGarty, 168 Calverton Court (600-115-1-10.043) (R) $735,000 

• Robert Hoshyla to Carlos & Diana Vega, 6082 North Country Road (600-57-1-14.020) (R) $685,000 

• Anthony & Kristine Cresser to Meagan Voulo & Alex Burkhart, 6395 North Country Road (600-54-3-9.002) (R) $555,000 

• Panagiotis & Maria Papanikolaou to John Anderson & John Ryan, 96 18th Street (600-53-1-25) (R) $389,900

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content