Russel ‘Russ’ Muff

Russell “Russ” Muff, age 94, of Mocksville, N.C., formerly of Southold, N.Y., died at home on Feb. 7, 2023, of old age complicated by a stroke, with daughters Marthe and Stephanie at his bedside.

Born and raised in Astoria, N.Y., he always loved the sea and spent many happy hours on the water as a boy, fishing and duck hunting. He was a competitive rower and won several awards as a teenager.

His occupational goal was a career in the Coast Guard and he served aboard the ship Eastwind in the Greenland/Iceland area at the end of World War II. An unfortunate shipboard accident left him badly injured and resulted in a medical discharge from the Coast Guard.

Back in civilian life he returned to the boat-building trade and eventually became an owner/manager of Stirling Harbor Shipyard & Marina in Greenport, N.Y. He and his wife, Rosemary, moved to Florida after retirement, eventually joining their daughter Stephanie in North Carolina. Russ liked to say, “I wasn’t born in the South, but I got here just as quick as I could.”

Russ was a man of many talents, an artist and fancy woodworker whose creations found their way around the world.

Although not a churchgoing man, he was deeply spiritual and got great satisfaction from painting signs and doing other volunteer work for several local churches.

Russ thoroughly enjoyed his neighbors and made friends easily. (“There are no strangers, just friends I haven’t met yet.”) While he was still able to get out and about, he enjoyed meeting new people and doing things with his friends in Mocksville. Even after his physical health failed he remained mentally sharp, busy with his hobbies and working to complete his college degree.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rosemary, and lost a sister to COVID. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie, Marthe and Alyson; several nephews; and lady-friend Judy.

He will always be remembered for his generous spirit, friendship and love of family. He was the World’s Best Daddy to his daughters. We will miss you forever, Daddy.

This is a paid notice.