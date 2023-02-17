Southold Blotter: Man arrested for DWI had five open cans of beer in his car

• Jorge Pavon-Avila, 37, no address listed, was arrested Friday after he was found in a car that had pulled over to the side of the road and the officer smelled alcohol on his breath. Five open beer cans were found in the car. He performed poorly on a roadside sobriety test. He was transported to headquarters and held for arraignment.

• A Greenport woman told police Feb. 7 that she was the victim of identity theft. The woman told police an unknown subject opened a credit card account using her information. She contacted her bank to cancel the card and suffered no financial loss.

• A Greenport man told police last Thursday that money was improperly taken from his Department of Social Services benefits card. The man said he went to the IGA in Greenport and discovered the funds on the card had been depleted. He was told to monitor all his accounts and the investigation is continuing.

• Last Thursday, an East Marion man told police he responded to a Facebook ad advertising Yorkshire terrier puppies for sale for $120. The man responded to the ad and was told by the person he spoke with that she needed a $70 deposit for gas to bring him the puppy at his address in East Marion. The man sent the money via a cash app. He later realized it was a scam and did not suffer any financial loss. Police responded to the address where the puppy was supposedly being sold from and was told that the owner’s Facebook account had been hacked.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.