Southold Blotter: Man assaulted outside of his Mattituck home

Police were called to a home along Route 25 in Mattituck Saturday after a 24-year-old man reported that two unknown males came to his residence late the night before, knocked on his door and punched him before fleeing in a gray vehicle.

Upon arrival at the man’s residence, according to a police report, the suspects backed their vehicle into a vehicle in his driveway, causing significant damage, and used a black Sharpie pen to scrawl an expletive-filled phrase in Spanish on the window of his vehicle. The victim told police that he does not know the names of the suspects, but may have met them at a party about a year ago. He is not pursuing charges at this time, reports said.

• A 61-year-old Southold man called police to report that a man wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket walked onto his property, knocked on his front door and requested a ride shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded and located the intoxicated 45-year-old walking along Main Bayview Road. He told police he knocked on the door to see if the man would take him home, and was advised not to walk on private property seeking a ride. Police escorted the man to his residence.

• Police were called to a home on Youngs Avenue in Southold Sunday after a woman reported that the rear hatch window of her vehicle was shattered overnight. The resident reported that she is the only person with access to the vehicle and had not opened the hatch door in a long time. A police incident report notes that the evidence is consistent with the hatch door “being closed very hard” and that no “evidence is present … to indicate that the window was damaged by another person.”

• An Orient man called police last Thursday to report that while driving on Front Street in Greenport, two youths threw paint on his vehicle.

Police responded and determined the liquid was milk. No suspects could be located, according to the report. No further action was taken.

• A 36-year-old Greenport man contacted police last week to report that a woman he met online and shared intimate photos with was demanding money and threatening to share the photos.

The man ceased contact with her and detectives are investigating the incident.

• An 80-year-old Greenport woman reported that an unknown person attempted to cash two of her business account checks in Texas last week.

The woman has not suffered any financial loss but closed the accounts and notified police.

