Sylvia Skabry

Former Peconic resident Sylvia Skabry died peacefully at Woodmont University Hospital in Tamarac, Fla., at the age of 100.

Sylvia was born June 28, 1922, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Alexander and Jenny Bielcik. Sylvia graduated from Manhattan High School of Women’s Garment Trades in June 1940. Wedding gowns and lingerie were her specialties. One month after high school graduation, on July 13, 1940, Sylvia married the love of her life, John Leo Skabry.

Her children remember her passion for her churches, St. Brigid’s Cathedral and Father Lynch in Manhattan and St. Malachy in Tamarac, where Sylvia sang in the choir on Sundays and practiced on Wednesdays.

Sylvia is survived by her children Barbara Jean (Larry) Toney of Long Beach, N.Y.; John (Marge) Skabry of Tamarac, Fla.; Patricia Anne (Anthony) Marchesano of Venice, Fla.; and Alexander Leo (Cherie) Skabry of East Amherst, N.Y. Fourteen grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren also survive. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Leo Skabry; daughter Margaret Regina (Vincent) Lobb of Jacksonville, Fla.; and brother Henry (Geraldine) Bielcik of Citrus Heights, Calif.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to your local chapter of March of Dimes (marchofdimes.org).

