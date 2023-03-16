Ann Marie Gaynor

Ann Marie Gaynor, 92, of Shelton, Conn., and formerly of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away in Shelton on March 14, 2023.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 23, 1930, she was the beloved wife of the late Mark P. Gaynor for more than 68 years. She is survived by her children, Mark P. Gaynor Jr. (Alison) and Missy Gaynor (Peter Shearer); grandchildren Lorraine Gaynor (Steve Nordlund), Mike Gaynor (Katie), Sophie Gillett (Jay) and Caitie Creighton (Michael); and great-grandchildren Maeve Nordlund, Landon Creighton, Ezekiel Nordlund, Liam Creighton, Beau Gaynor and Oliver Gillett.

Ann Marie was a dedicated homemaker who devoted her life to loving and supporting her husband and her family. With her fun-loving spirit and infectious laugh, she was the life of any party, and entertaining family and friends was one of her favorite activities. She loved playing the piano, especially when her “hubs” was singing, and she found great joy in showing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to play along with her. Ann Marie also delighted in dancing, and when she was younger, she worked for a while as an Arthur Murray instructor. Whether enjoying time with family and friends, playing the piano, dancing or homemaking, she tackled life with high energy, gusto and determination. Beset with vascular dementia in her later years, she managed her struggle with the disease with courage, grace and good humor, inspiring her family and friends while still finding small ways to let them know she loved them dearly.

Those who knew Ann Marie may join her family in celebrating her life during a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., in Shelton. Entombment will follow at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery Garden Mausoleum in Derby, Conn.

Ann Marie’s family extends their deepest gratitude to Doris McNeil Dennis for the loving care she provided to Ann Marie during the last years of her life, and to her other wonderful caregivers, including Pamela White, the caregivers from Care Connections by Stratford VNA, and the Masonicare hospice team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton has been entrusted with her arrangements.

