Daily Update: Cutchogue trainer running half marathon in honor of client battling cancer, Riverhead students duct-tape their principal

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue trainer running half marathon in honor of client battling lung cancer
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Students duct tape principal to wall at Roanoke Ave Elementary School — their reward for a stellar ‘reading week’
Girls Basketball: SWR falls to Manhasset in overtime during Long Island championship game
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Officer of the Year Sean Clark — ‘Always willing to help’
Movement by state on affordable housing funds
NORTHFORKER
Exploring the North Fork pizza trail
North Fork Dream Home: Spectacular Southold beach house
WEATHER
A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain, wind, flooding and the potential for snow to Long Island today, according to the National Weather Service. Steady rain with a temperature around 36 is expected throughout the day and a mix of rain and snow is expected between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The low tonight will be near 33.
