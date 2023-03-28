Daily Update: Darla Doorhy honored by Mattituck Laurel civic, Two business veterans launch new podcast

Darla Doorhy was honored by the Mattituck Laurel Civic Association as its Citizen of the Year at a ceremony last week. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Darla Doorhy of Kait’s Angels named Citizen of the Year by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association

Talking Shop: Two North Fork business veterans discuss the keys to success in new podcast

Louise C. Wilkinson

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Zero tolerance zone’ could mean 90 days in jail for drinking in public

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

West Neck Water Main to be replaced starting Tuesday: Water Authority provides advice to customers

More than 300 Islanders in Medicaid program: Some can’t get prescriptions filled here

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Table & Inn chef John Fraser offers discount program to restaurant workers

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling bayfront views in Jamesport

Explore the great art-doors

My Favorite Things: Betsy Liegey

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Hen of the Woods mushroom pasta

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will continue into the evening hours and the low tonight will be near 34.

