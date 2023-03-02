Daily Update: Local hospitals maintain mask mandates, Greenport mayoral candidates meet for first debate
Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 2, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As state drops mask mandate for health facilities, North Fork hospitals say they’re keeping them in place for now
Greenport mayoral candidates face-off in first debate
Real Estate Transfers: March 2, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Board of Education moves closer to resolving PILOT payment dispute with LIPA
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A report from the restaurant trade — Fine dining comes with a human cost
Young athletes learning life lessons: Girls basketball team plays with poise and spirit
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker’s creativity issue is now on newsstands
Northforker Wine Club: Jamesport Vineyards 2019 Reserve Petit Verdot
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.
