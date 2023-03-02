Daily Update: Local hospitals maintain mask mandates, Greenport mayoral candidates meet for first debate

Greenport mayoral candidates (from left) George Hubbard, Richard Vandenburgh and Kevin Stuessi Tuesday night at Greenport High School. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 2, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As state drops mask mandate for health facilities, North Fork hospitals say they’re keeping them in place for now

Greenport mayoral candidates face-off in first debate

Real Estate Transfers: March 2, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education moves closer to resolving PILOT payment dispute with LIPA

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A report from the restaurant trade — Fine dining comes with a human cost

Young athletes learning life lessons: Girls basketball team plays with poise and spirit

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s creativity issue is now on newsstands

Northforker Wine Club: Jamesport Vineyards 2019 Reserve Petit Verdot

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.