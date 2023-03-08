Daily Update: Narcan rescue stations expand across North Fork, Students to stage ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Narcan kits expanding throughout North Fork to combat drug overdoses
‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ opens at Southold High School this weekend
Richard “Dick” Mullen Jr., who grew his family business one customer at a time, dies at 86
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead teacher publishes book about his course that examines the Black experience in America
Riverhead Democrats announce candidates for fall election
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island restaurant features local food and staff housing: Léon’s is six months old and thriving
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 7, 2023
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Fiber Arts opens on Love Lane
Shop Local: North Fork Craft Wines
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.