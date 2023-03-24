Daily Update: SCWA breaks ground on water main extension in Laurel, School districts begin preparing budgets

Officials from Suffolk County Water Authority, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Central Pine Barrens Commission at the ground breaking in Laurel on Thursday morning.(Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, March 24, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Groundbreaking county water main extension project will link Southold Town to Central Pine Barrens aquifer

North Fork School districts begin preparing 2023-2024 budgets

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Victoria’s Helado, a new frozen dessert shop, opens in downtown Riverhead

Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to April 1

Controversial Riverside 7-Eleven proposal still under review

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Video series from the Shelter Island Historical Society

Quick Quiz — Asking around the Island | Mike Johnson

NORTHFORKER

Salumeria Sarto, a new cheese shop, is coming to Greenport

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of March 24

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: South Fork Mule

Hikes, music and dancing on tap this weekend, with plenty of paella

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 37.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

