Daily Update: Southold robotics team headed to world championship, See the latest real estate transfers

THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After winning regional event, Southold’s Team RICE 870 will compete at world robotics competition in Houston
Real Estate Transfers: March 30, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead School District eyeing no tax hike for 2023-2024 budget; final review scheduled for April 19
Town officials mum on suspension of head planning administrator Jefferson Murphree
Boys Lacrosse: Blue Waves open season with solid win
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Honoring an Island leader: Observing Women’s History Month
Town Board work session on Center wastewater solutions
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Easter happenings on the North Fork
Suhru Wines releases Long Island’s first La Crescent
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.
