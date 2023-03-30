Daily Update: Southold robotics team headed to world championship, See the latest real estate transfers

Southold Team RICE 870 clinched first place in the regional robotics competition at Hofstra University Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 30, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After winning regional event, Southold’s Team RICE 870 will compete at world robotics competition in Houston

Real Estate Transfers: March 30, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead School District eyeing no tax hike for 2023-2024 budget; final review scheduled for April 19

Town officials mum on suspension of head planning administrator Jefferson Murphree

Boys Lacrosse: Blue Waves open season with solid win

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Honoring an Island leader: Observing Women’s History Month

Town Board work session on Center wastewater solutions

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Easter happenings on the North Fork

Suhru Wines releases Long Island’s first La Crescent

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.