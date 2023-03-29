Daily Update: Town considers change of zone for affordable housing in Peconic, New director at Floyd Memorial Library

A rendering of the proposed cottages on Carroll Ave. provided by the developer. (Courtesy photo)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town considers zoning changes, removes cap on affordable housing units

Floyd Memorial Library welcomes new director to Greenport

Baseball: Clutch pitching propels Settlers to opening day win

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education VP resigns following incendiary remarks about Brentwood

Teenager assaulted by knife-wielding group: Cops

Charter School launches college scholarship fund for first graduating class

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The student paper with a big impact: Co-editors, staff advisor, making The Inlet thrive

‘Mamma Mia!’ heads for the Rock: School play gets ready for prime time

NORTHFORKER

You can catch a movie at The Suffolk in Riverhead this spring

Where to hunt for eggs on the North Fork this Easter

SOUTHFORKER

Get your off-season Round Swamp fix at Hub 44

South Fork Dream Home: A modern Vila Villa in East Hampton

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers after 11 p.m. that could mix with snow overnight. The low will be around 31.

