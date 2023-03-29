Daily Update: Town considers change of zone for affordable housing in Peconic, New director at Floyd Memorial Library
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town considers zoning changes, removes cap on affordable housing units
Floyd Memorial Library welcomes new director to Greenport
Baseball: Clutch pitching propels Settlers to opening day win
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Board of Education VP resigns following incendiary remarks about Brentwood
Teenager assaulted by knife-wielding group: Cops
Charter School launches college scholarship fund for first graduating class
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The student paper with a big impact: Co-editors, staff advisor, making The Inlet thrive
‘Mamma Mia!’ heads for the Rock: School play gets ready for prime time
NORTHFORKER
You can catch a movie at The Suffolk in Riverhead this spring
Where to hunt for eggs on the North Fork this Easter
SOUTHFORKER
Get your off-season Round Swamp fix at Hub 44
South Fork Dream Home: A modern Vila Villa in East Hampton
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers after 11 p.m. that could mix with snow overnight. The low will be around 31.
